Avalara Unveils AI-Powered Tools to Revolutionize Compliance

Tax and compliance solutions leader Avalara has announced a groundbreaking suite of AI-powered enhancements to transform the compliance landscape. The company introduced an AI agent named Avi, designed to integrate directly with users' daily operations to streamline workflows.

Included in the new suite are Model Context Protocol (MCP) servers, which provide seamless access to Avalara's AI platform. These innovations not only enhance Avalara's product capabilities but also facilitate third-party systems in embedding compliance into every stage of business operations.

According to CEO Scott McFarlane, these AI capabilities significantly cut filing times and reduce compliance risk, allowing teams to redirect their focus towards growth. The connected and intelligent compliance framework operates in real time, ensuring compliance is maintained across all business activities.