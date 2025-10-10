Infosys Launches AI-Powered Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce

On Friday, IT services giant Infosys unveiled its innovative Customer Experience Suite for Salesforce. This move is targeted at helping enterprises enhance their digital workforce capabilities and improve customer experiences through state-of-the-art AI solutions.

According to a regulatory filing, the suite expands on the longstanding partnership between Infosys and Salesforce, integrating Infosys Topaz's AI-driven services with Salesforce's agentic AI technology. This development enables businesses to streamline customer interactions efficiently.

The suite includes the Agentforce solutions, which automate tasks such as service inquiries and sales operations, offering personalized and contextually aware experiences across multiple channels. Client feedback suggests substantial reductions in transactional inquiries, spam, and case handling times, thus enhancing productivity and fostering long-term success in the AI-centric business environment.