Colab Platforms Ventures into AI's Billion-Dollar Future

Diversified technology firm Colab Platforms has announced the establishment of a wholly-owned subsidiary called Colab Intelligence. This strategic move aims to bolster the company's stake in the burgeoning USD 200 billion Artificial Intelligence industry. By forming Colab Intelligence, the company positions itself to capture significant opportunities across multiple high-growth sectors.

The investment in Colab Intelligence will propel AI-driven innovation and provide scalable technology solutions in industries experiencing rapid expansion, including gaming, esports, financial services, and retail. Colab Platforms aims to leverage these sectors to unlock new revenue streams and enhance its leadership status in India's tech space.

The Artificial Intelligence industry, valued at around USD 200 billion globally in 2024, is expected to soar to a staggering USD 1.8 trillion by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate of over 30 percent. Colab Platforms is positioning itself as a forward-looking leader ready to capitalize on this explosive growth.

(With inputs from agencies.)