Infosys Partners with NHSBSA for Future Workforce Solution

Infosys has secured a £1.2 billion, 15-year contract to revolutionize the NHS workforce management system. The initiative, aligning with the NHS 10-year Health Plan, aims to replace the Electronic Staff Record system with a data-driven solution to enhance efficiency and support healthcare staff.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 14-10-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 14-10-2025 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Infosys, a global leader in digital services, has clinched a £1.2 billion contract with the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to create the Future NHS Workforce Solution. This 15-year deal marks a significant step toward modernizing the NHS's workforce management system.

The new data-driven platform is set to replace the current Electronic Staff Record system, supporting the NHS's 10-year Health Plan. It aims to streamline payroll and workforce management for 1.9 million NHS employees in England and Wales, facilitating efficient and effective healthcare service delivery.

This next-generation solution, powered by advanced technologies and AI-driven tools, promises to enhance operational efficiency and employee lifecycle management. It allows NHS staff to easily manage personal data and integrate seamlessly with other systems, ensuring a modern, user-centric experience.

