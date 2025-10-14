Infosys Partners with NHSBSA for Future Workforce Solution

Infosys, a global leader in digital services, has clinched a £1.2 billion contract with the NHS Business Services Authority (NHSBSA) to create the Future NHS Workforce Solution. This 15-year deal marks a significant step toward modernizing the NHS's workforce management system.

The new data-driven platform is set to replace the current Electronic Staff Record system, supporting the NHS's 10-year Health Plan. It aims to streamline payroll and workforce management for 1.9 million NHS employees in England and Wales, facilitating efficient and effective healthcare service delivery.

This next-generation solution, powered by advanced technologies and AI-driven tools, promises to enhance operational efficiency and employee lifecycle management. It allows NHS staff to easily manage personal data and integrate seamlessly with other systems, ensuring a modern, user-centric experience.

(With inputs from agencies.)