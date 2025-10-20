Global Disruption: AWS Outage Affects Major Services

Amazon's cloud services unit, AWS, experienced a significant outage on Monday, causing widespread connectivity issues for businesses across the globe. The disruption affected numerous high-profile services, including popular websites and apps like Fortnite and Snapchat.

"We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region," AWS stated in an update on its status page. The outage was attributed to AWS by AI startup Perplexity, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, and trading app Robinhood.

Amazon's own platforms like PrimeVideo and Alexa, along with financial services such as Venmo and Chime, were among those facing issues, according to Downdetector. AWS, a major player in cloud infrastructure, competes against Google and Microsoft in providing on-demand computing power and data storage.

(With inputs from agencies.)