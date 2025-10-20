Left Menu

Global Disruption: AWS Outage Affects Major Services

An outage in Amazon's cloud services unit, AWS, led to connectivity issues worldwide, disrupting companies like Fortnite, Snapchat, and Lyft. AWS errors affected various services, emphasizing its role in global digital infrastructure. Websites like Amazon and apps such as Venmo faced downtime, underscoring the impact of cloud dependency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-10-2025 14:25 IST | Created: 20-10-2025 14:25 IST
Global Disruption: AWS Outage Affects Major Services
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Amazon's cloud services unit, AWS, experienced a significant outage on Monday, causing widespread connectivity issues for businesses across the globe. The disruption affected numerous high-profile services, including popular websites and apps like Fortnite and Snapchat.

"We can confirm increased error rates and latencies for multiple AWS Services in the US-EAST-1 Region," AWS stated in an update on its status page. The outage was attributed to AWS by AI startup Perplexity, cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, and trading app Robinhood.

Amazon's own platforms like PrimeVideo and Alexa, along with financial services such as Venmo and Chime, were among those facing issues, according to Downdetector. AWS, a major player in cloud infrastructure, competes against Google and Microsoft in providing on-demand computing power and data storage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

Tech Surge Fuels Wall Street Rally Amid Positive Earnings

 Global
2
Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

Argentina Secures $20 Billion Currency Stabilization Deal with U.S.

 Global
3
U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

U.S.-Australia Forge Critical Minerals Pact Amid China Tensions

 Global
4
Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

Tragedy Strikes Val d'Oise: Tornado Leaves One Dead Near Paris

 France

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Size: How Commodity Networks Shape Global Economic Booms and Busts

Empowering Survivors: How Digital Tools Are Transforming the Fight Against GBV in Asia

From Coal to Clean Energy: Southeast Asia’s Urgent Journey Toward Net-Zero Growth

Innovating Care for an Aging Nation: ADB’s Pilot Transforms Elder Support in Vietnam

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025