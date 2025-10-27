Left Menu

Vyonix Laptops: Revolutionizing India's Tech Industry with Indigenous Engineering

Vyonix has launched India's first entirely indigenous laptops, designed and manufactured by VVDN Technologies. Showcased at the India Mobile Congress 2025, these laptops support the 'Design & Make in India' initiative. Powered by Intel® processors, Vyonix offers customizable performance across different models, strengthening domestic tech capabilities.

Updated: 27-10-2025 11:17 IST
In a significant move towards self-reliance in technology, Vyonix has unveiled India's first indigenously designed and manufactured laptops at the India Mobile Congress 2025. Created in collaboration with VVDN Technologies, these laptops are a major milestone in the 'Design & Make in India' journey.

Fitted with the latest Intel® Core™ processors, the Vyonix laptops range from Lite to Premium Series, ensuring scalable performance and adaptability to various user needs. These devices combine sleek aesthetics with high engineering standards, tailored for both professional and personal use.

Amit Saharan, Sr. Vice President of VVDN Technologies, highlighted the company's commitment to India's electronics ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of local value addition and robust manufacturing capabilities. With sales commencing in December 2025, Vyonix is poised to redefine the computing landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

