Vyonix Laptops: Revolutionizing India's Tech Industry with Indigenous Engineering

In a significant move towards self-reliance in technology, Vyonix has unveiled India's first indigenously designed and manufactured laptops at the India Mobile Congress 2025. Created in collaboration with VVDN Technologies, these laptops are a major milestone in the 'Design & Make in India' journey.

Fitted with the latest Intel® Core™ processors, the Vyonix laptops range from Lite to Premium Series, ensuring scalable performance and adaptability to various user needs. These devices combine sleek aesthetics with high engineering standards, tailored for both professional and personal use.

Amit Saharan, Sr. Vice President of VVDN Technologies, highlighted the company's commitment to India's electronics ecosystem, emphasizing the importance of local value addition and robust manufacturing capabilities. With sales commencing in December 2025, Vyonix is poised to redefine the computing landscape.

