AWS Expands Marketplace in India, Boosts Local Software Sales

Amazon Web Services (AWS) has taken a significant step forward by expanding its AWS Marketplace to India. This move allows consumers to purchase cloud software and services using Indian Rupees, simplifying transactions for local customers.

The expansion grants Indian software vendors, such as Cisco, CrowdStrike, and Salesforce, the ability to process transactions in INR through AWS Marketplace. This initiative is part of AWS's efforts to offer hassle-free procurement and substantial cost savings worldwide.

Globally, the marketplace hosts over 30,000 listings in over 70 software categories, featuring vital tools in sectors such as AI and data analytics. Experts note the service promises faster procurement cycles and a remarkable return on investment, with Indian companies like Observe.AI and Swiggy already benefiting from streamlined purchasing processes.

