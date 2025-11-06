Infosys Unveils AI Agent to Revolutionize Energy Sector Operations

Infosys, a prominent player in digital services, has unveiled an AI Agent tailored for upgrading energy sector operations. The initiative, built on Infosys Topaz and Cobalt along with Microsoft's AI technologies, focuses on converting real-time data into actionable insights.

The AI solution efficiently processes reports to streamline operations and predict challenges, thereby minimizing delays and improving safety and reliability. This advancement promises to optimize performance and reduce non-productive time.

Executives from Infosys and Microsoft emphasize the partnership's strength in combining AI and domain expertise to drive business value, highlighting the importance of AI in future industry transformations.

(With inputs from agencies.)