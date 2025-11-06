Left Menu

Infosys Unveils AI Agent to Revolutionize Energy Sector Operations

Infosys has introduced an AI Agent aimed at transforming operations within the energy sector. Utilizing Infosys Topaz and Infosys Cobalt, along with Microsoft Copilot Studio, the AI enhances operational productivity, ensuring safety, reliability, and efficiency through innovative use of generative AI and cloud solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 06-11-2025 16:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 16:30 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Infosys, a prominent player in digital services, has unveiled an AI Agent tailored for upgrading energy sector operations. The initiative, built on Infosys Topaz and Cobalt along with Microsoft's AI technologies, focuses on converting real-time data into actionable insights.

The AI solution efficiently processes reports to streamline operations and predict challenges, thereby minimizing delays and improving safety and reliability. This advancement promises to optimize performance and reduce non-productive time.

Executives from Infosys and Microsoft emphasize the partnership's strength in combining AI and domain expertise to drive business value, highlighting the importance of AI in future industry transformations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

