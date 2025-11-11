Left Menu

India's Smartphone Market Surges: Apple and Vivo Lead the Charge

The Indian smartphone market reached a five-year high in Q3 2025, with Apple and Vivo leading sales. Premium and super-premium segments saw robust growth, driven by new launches. Apple shipped a record 50 lakh iPhones, regaining leadership in premium categories. Vivo maintained its top position with an 18.3% share.

Updated: 11-11-2025 20:32 IST | Created: 11-11-2025 20:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • India

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo retained its leadership in the Indian market, capturing an 18.3% volume share in the September quarter. Meanwhile, Apple's staggering shipment of 50 lakh iPhones marked its highest-ever quarterly performance, reports market research firm IDC.

The latest data from IDC's Worldwide Quarterly Mobile Phone Tracker highlights that Apple's dominance in both the premium and super-premium segments fueled the Indian smartphone market's growth. Apple's premium models, priced between Rs 53,000 and Rs 71,000, and super-premium models, priced above Rs 71,000, saw significant demand.

The Indian smartphone market grew by 4.3% year-over-year to 4.8 crore units, mainly due to the surge in premium smartphone sales. The premium segment noted a remarkable 43.3% growth, with Apple's iPhone models leading the way. Vivo continued its strong performance, alongside increased reliance on discount-led eTailer sales strategies, but faced competition from rebounding brands like Motorola.

