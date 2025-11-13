Singapore Embraces Tokenisation: A New Era in Financial Innovation

Singapore's central bank is set to initiate trials of tokenised MAS bills next year as it seeks to regulate stablecoins and strengthen a robust tokenised financial ecosystem, according to the bank's top executive.

In a keynote at the Singapore FinTech Festival, Chia Der Jiun, Managing Director of the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS), remarked on the ongoing ascent of tokenisation. However, he admitted that asset-backed tokens haven't fully matured. He revealed that MAS is drafting stablecoin regulation with a focus on reliable reserve backing and redemption.

The central bank also backs trials under the BLOOM initiative, exploring tokenised liabilities and regulated stablecoins. Chia noted successful interbank transactions with Singapore's major banks using the initial issuance of a wholesale digital currency. MAS plans further trials, including tokenised bills settled with CBDC.

