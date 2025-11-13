Left Menu

EU Fast-Tracks Customs Duties on Chinese E-commerce

The EU plans to accelerate the imposition of customs duties on low-value parcels, targeting cheap Chinese e-commerce imports. A proposal aims to remove the duty exemption earlier than 2028. This action affects e-commerce giants while addressing the growing concern of unfair competition against European retailers, pressured by increased parcel volumes from China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-11-2025 18:55 IST | Created: 13-11-2025 18:55 IST
EU Fast-Tracks Customs Duties on Chinese E-commerce
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Union (EU) is poised to expedite customs duties on low-value parcels, targeting the influx of cheap Chinese e-commerce imports. EU Trade Commissioner Maros Sefcovic outlined the plan to accelerate the timeline, removing the duty exemption by the first quarter of 2026—two years ahead of the previously scheduled abolition in 2028.

This initiative primarily affects major online platforms such as Shein, Temu, AliExpress, and Amazon Haul, which deliver products directly from Chinese factories at significantly reduced prices. European retailers have long emphasized the urgency of addressing this competitive imbalance. Sefcovic emphasized the need for immediate action in a letter to EU finance ministers.

The European Commission proposed ending the duty exemption, initially set for 2028. However, with parcel volumes doubling in 2023 and over 90% originating from China, the move has become more pressing. EU lawmakers and national governments are contemplating various national fees to manage the situation, but concerns remain regarding the potential market disruption caused by disparate fees.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SBI Embarks on Bold Digital Transformation Journey

SBI Embarks on Bold Digital Transformation Journey

 Singapore
2
Apple's Costly Tribunal Defeat: 1 Billion Pound Blow Over App Fee Dispute

Apple's Costly Tribunal Defeat: 1 Billion Pound Blow Over App Fee Dispute

 Global
3
Bihar Sets Record with Highest Voter Turnout in 2025 Assembly Elections

Bihar Sets Record with Highest Voter Turnout in 2025 Assembly Elections

 India
4
Sky Gold and Diamond Shines with 82% Profit Surge in September Quarter

Sky Gold and Diamond Shines with 82% Profit Surge in September Quarter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

IMF Study Finds Japan’s Green Transition Manageable but Uneven Across Industries

From Tokyo to the World: The Global Ripple of Japan’s Unconventional Monetary Actions

Clean Cooking: The Overlooked Climate Solution That Could Cut 2 Gigatons of Emissions

Boosting Uruguay’s Economy: How Reforms and Artificial Intelligence Could Transform Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025