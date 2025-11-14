Nexperia China Defies Dutch Government Interference

In response to what it describes as 'improper' interference by the Dutch government, Nexperia China has assured its workforce of continued full salary and benefits.

This declaration, made public through a letter on its Chinese social media platform, reaffirms the company's financial resilience amidst the political tension.

The firm emphasizes that its operations remain stable and employee welfare is a top priority, even as it navigates international regulatory hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)