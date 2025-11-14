Left Menu

Nexperia China Defies Dutch Government Interference

Nexperia China's commitment to its employees remains steadfast despite alleged improper interference from the Dutch government. The company's assurance of full salaries and benefits was communicated via its Chinese social media account.

In response to what it describes as 'improper' interference by the Dutch government, Nexperia China has assured its workforce of continued full salary and benefits.

This declaration, made public through a letter on its Chinese social media platform, reaffirms the company's financial resilience amidst the political tension.

The firm emphasizes that its operations remain stable and employee welfare is a top priority, even as it navigates international regulatory hurdles.

