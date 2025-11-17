KEO: Karnataka's Breakthrough in Affordable AI-Driven Computing

In a groundbreaking initiative, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge introduced KEO, a new affordable AI-ready personal computer, designed and developed within Karnataka to tackle the digital divide and promote digital education.

Set to be unveiled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 on November 18, KEO signifies a bold step in making computing accessible to all, featuring an open-source RISC-V processor and a Linux-based operating system.

With its on-device AI capabilities and wide range of connectivity options, KEO aims to empower students, small businesses, and households across regional levels, bridging the digital gap and enhancing digital opportunities.

