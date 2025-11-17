Left Menu

KEO: Karnataka's Breakthrough in Affordable AI-Driven Computing

Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge announced KEO, a cost-effective AI-ready PC designed in Karnataka, to enhance digital access and education. This initiative aims to close the digital divide, offering open-source computing solutions at grassroots levels. KEO will be unveiled at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karnataka | Updated: 17-11-2025 15:40 IST | Created: 17-11-2025 15:40 IST
KEO: Karnataka's Breakthrough in Affordable AI-Driven Computing
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a groundbreaking initiative, Karnataka Minister Priyank Kharge introduced KEO, a new affordable AI-ready personal computer, designed and developed within Karnataka to tackle the digital divide and promote digital education.

Set to be unveiled by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 on November 18, KEO signifies a bold step in making computing accessible to all, featuring an open-source RISC-V processor and a Linux-based operating system.

With its on-device AI capabilities and wide range of connectivity options, KEO aims to empower students, small businesses, and households across regional levels, bridging the digital gap and enhancing digital opportunities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Global Academic Alliance: IIHMR University Teams Up with University of Manchester

Global Academic Alliance: IIHMR University Teams Up with University of Manch...

 India
2
Rethinking Education: Empowering Indian Girls for the Future Workforce

Rethinking Education: Empowering Indian Girls for the Future Workforce

 India
3
New Horizons: Navi Mumbai International Airport Set to Soar

New Horizons: Navi Mumbai International Airport Set to Soar

 India
4
Supreme Court Scrutinizes Rajasthan's Anti-Conversion Law

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Rajasthan's Anti-Conversion Law

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Poland’s Stabilizing Expenditure Rule Builds Fiscal Buffers and Controls Debt

How Climate Warming Shapes Future GDP: IMF’s Framework for Long-Term Projections

How Generative AI Is Reshaping Systematic Reviews: Strengths, Weaknesses and Reality

Why Ugandan Households Feel Interest Rate Shocks Strongly: Insights from IMF Data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025