India's trade liberalisation initiatives praised at Shanghai symposium

India's recent trade liberalisation initiatives and ease of doing business were lauded at a symposium on sustainable development and global demand for Indian goods and services in China's financial hub Shanghai on Friday.

Organised by the Shanghai Indian Association symposium on sustainable development, the symposium was also attended by India's Consulate General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur, Economist Intelligence Unit Bureau Chief for China Anke Schrader, a press release from the Consulate said.

Mathur underlined strong fundamentals ensuring India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy over the next decade.

Speakers and participants also appreciated the importance extended by India to recent initiatives in liberalising trade initiatives, streamlining regulatory frameworks and improving ease of doing business, the press release said.

Large scale participation by Indian corporates, including tech and AI companies, also indicated growing interest in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to be hosted in India early next year, including in the Eastern China Region, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)