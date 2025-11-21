Left Menu

India's trade liberalisation initiatives praised at Shanghai symposium

PTI | Beijing | Updated: 21-11-2025 15:38 IST | Created: 21-11-2025 15:38 IST
India's trade liberalisation initiatives praised at Shanghai symposium
  • Country:
  • China

India's recent trade liberalisation initiatives and ease of doing business were lauded at a symposium on sustainable development and global demand for Indian goods and services in China's financial hub Shanghai on Friday.

Organised by the Shanghai Indian Association symposium on sustainable development, the symposium was also attended by India's Consulate General in Shanghai Pratik Mathur, Economist Intelligence Unit Bureau Chief for China Anke Schrader, a press release from the Consulate said.

Mathur underlined strong fundamentals ensuring India remains the world's fastest-growing major economy over the next decade.

Speakers and participants also appreciated the importance extended by India to recent initiatives in liberalising trade initiatives, streamlining regulatory frameworks and improving ease of doing business, the press release said.

Large scale participation by Indian corporates, including tech and AI companies, also indicated growing interest in the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to be hosted in India early next year, including in the Eastern China Region, it said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

Sebi chief says not looking to regulate digital gold

 India
2
GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earnings optimism

GRAPHIC-Global equity funds draw inflows for ninth week on corporate earning...

 Global
3
Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into water

Chinese fishing net platform collapses, five foreign tourists fall into wate...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

UPDATE 2-Taiwan lifts restrictions on food imports from Japan

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital transformation expands geographic reach of global supply chains

AI deepfakes, mass chat abuse and grooming push digital gender divide into crisis

Massive food loss crisis hits East Africa as key crops spoil across value chains

Gender cues can shift AI fairness decisions, raising concerns for real-world use

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025