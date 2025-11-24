New Telecom Rules Could Hold SIM Card Owners Liable for Misuse
Indian citizens may face legal consequences if a SIM card registered in their name is misused for cyber fraud. The Department of Telecom warns against tampering with IMEI numbers and procuring SIM cards through fraudulent means. The Telecommunications Act, 2023, imposes penalties for such actions.
- Country:
- India
In a recent announcement, the Department of Telecom has warned that mobile subscribers could be held accountable if SIM cards issued in their name are used for cyber fraud or other illegal activities. The department urges caution in using devices with tampered IMEI numbers.
The advisory also highlights risks associated with buying or using modified devices like SIM boxes and procuring SIM cards through fake documentation or impersonation. Subscribers should avoid sharing their SIM cards to prevent possible legal ramifications.
The Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the Telecom Cyber Security Rules, 2024, outline severe penalties for altering telecommunication identifiers. Citizens are encouraged to verify IMEI details via government platforms to secure their connections.
