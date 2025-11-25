Trump's Genesis Mission: AI and Science Revolution

In a bold move, U.S. President Donald Trump has signed an executive order initiating the Genesis Mission, aimed at intertwining artificial intelligence with federal scientific datasets. This ambitious project seeks to revamp scientific research by employing AI to train models, test hypotheses, and accelerate breakthroughs across diverse scientific fields.

Spearheaded by the DOE, this initiative will produce a closed-loop AI experimental platform, fusing supercomputers and government datasets to create foundational models and enhance robotic laboratories. According to Michael Kratsios of the White House Office of Science and Technology Policy, this move could significantly increase the speed of scientific discovery in critical domains.

Energy Secretary Chris Wright emphasized the unprecedented collaboration between government and private sectors to leverage scientific datasets for advancements in areas like biotechnology, energy, and quantum science. The initiative underscores the administration's focus on outpacing China in the AI race, complementing earlier policies to foster AI expansion and innovation.

(With inputs from agencies.)