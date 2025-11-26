China Stocks Surge: AI Investments Drive Market Growth
China and Hong Kong stocks rose, boosted by Wall Street gains and Alibaba's commitment to aggressive AI investments. The CSI Artificial Intelligence Index saw a notable increase. UBS Asset Management notes China's equities are well-positioned for growth, driven by strong fundamentals and improving economic conditions influenced by reduced Sino-U.S. tensions.
- Country:
- China
On Wednesday, China and Hong Kong stock markets experienced a notable rise. The increase was largely supported by strong performances on Wall Street and Alibaba's announcement to continue aggressive investments in artificial intelligence.
The CSI300 Index in China climbed 0.8% by the midday break, while the Shanghai Composite Index inched up 0.1%. In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng Index rose 0.5%, driven by technology stocks.
Market analysts, such as those from UBS Asset Management, believe Chinese equities are undervalued and poised for further growth due to strong economic fundamentals and reduced Sino-U.S. tensions. The tech-focused CSI Artificial Intelligence Index surged by 4.2%, underscoring the sector's rapid ascent.
