Retail's AI Revolution: How Big Brands are Harnessing Chatbots for Holiday Sales

Throughout the holiday season, major retailers are shifting their focus from traditional advertising avenues to harnessing the power of artificial intelligence. As most of the estimated $253 billion in U.S. online holiday sales will rely on online platforms, companies are using AI tools like ChatGPT and Google's Gemini to capture consumer interest and boost sales.

In light of the changing landscape, firms such as Evertune.ai are assisting brands to adapt their strategies. According to CEO Brian Stempeck, brands that normally published a handful of blog posts are now ramping up their content to hundreds of posts monthly, enhancing discoverability by AI systems. This proactive approach stems from limited advertising opportunities in generative AI tools, prompting companies to innovate through content creation on platforms like Reddit.

The impact of AI on consumer behavior is evident. Adobe Analytics reports an 830% year-over-year increase in AI-driven traffic in November's first three weeks, with AI-referral shoppers being more conversion-prone than those from traditional web searches. While AI-driven traffic remains a small portion of total web traffic, its potential conversion strength is significant, driving brands to explore various AI-centric marketing techniques.