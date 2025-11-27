Soyuz MS-28: A New Journey to Space

The Russian Soyuz MS-28 spacecraft embarked on its journey to the International Space Station (ISS) on Thursday, carrying a diverse crew of two Russian cosmonauts and one NASA astronaut. The spacecraft lifted off from the renowned Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan at exactly 12:28 pm Moscow time, or 0928 GMT, captivating audiences through a live stream.

Commanding this mission is Sergei Kud-Sverchkov from Russia, marking his second venture into space. He is joined by fellow Russian Sergei Mikayev and NASA's Christopher Williams, both of whom are experiencing space travel for the first time. Following its scheduled path, the Soyuz will safely orbit Earth twice before making a planned automated docking with the ISS's Rassvet module at 1238 GMT on the same day.

With docking operations set, the crew will enter the ISS, where they are expected to conduct their mission over the next eight months. Their return journey to Earth is slated for late July 2026, marking the successful completion of their space expedition.

(With inputs from agencies.)