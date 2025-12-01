Comprinno Partners with AWS: Revolutionizing India's AI Landscape

Comprinno, a prominent Cloud and AI Advisory firm, has forged a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate Generative AI adoption and cloud modernization across Indian enterprises. This two-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) focuses on assisting sectors such as financial services, retail, logistics, and healthcare.

Through this groundbreaking collaboration, Comprinno and AWS will create tailored Generative AI solutions designed to boost innovation, improve customer experiences, and enhance operational efficiencies. The joint initiative will include DevOps transformation, AI integration, and data governance programs aimed at delivering measurable outcomes and sustainable value for clients.

Leaders at Comprinno, including CEO Prasad Puranik, emphasize the company's commitment to helping Indian enterprises harness AI's transformative potential. The collaboration will also focus on developing reusable GenAI assets, aiming to bring innovation to production rapidly and securely.

