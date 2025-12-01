Left Menu

Comprinno Partners with AWS: Revolutionizing India's AI Landscape

Comprinno has entered a two-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement with Amazon Web Services to boost Generative AI adoption and cloud modernization in India. The partnership aims to enhance innovation and operational efficiency across sectors like finance and healthcare, combining engineering expertise and AWS's advanced AI services.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 01-12-2025 11:27 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 11:27 IST
Comprinno Partners with AWS: Revolutionizing India's AI Landscape

Comprinno, a prominent Cloud and AI Advisory firm, has forged a strategic partnership with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to accelerate Generative AI adoption and cloud modernization across Indian enterprises. This two-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement (SCA) focuses on assisting sectors such as financial services, retail, logistics, and healthcare.

Through this groundbreaking collaboration, Comprinno and AWS will create tailored Generative AI solutions designed to boost innovation, improve customer experiences, and enhance operational efficiencies. The joint initiative will include DevOps transformation, AI integration, and data governance programs aimed at delivering measurable outcomes and sustainable value for clients.

Leaders at Comprinno, including CEO Prasad Puranik, emphasize the company's commitment to helping Indian enterprises harness AI's transformative potential. The collaboration will also focus on developing reusable GenAI assets, aiming to bring innovation to production rapidly and securely.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SC asks SG to ensure views of various union ministries, including MHA, DOT, Finance, are apprised to deal with cyber crimes.

SC asks SG to ensure views of various union ministries, including MHA, DOT, ...

 India
2
SC says States, UTs and their police agencies along with CBI are free to freeze bank accounts used in defrauding citizens.

SC says States, UTs and their police agencies along with CBI are free to fre...

 India
3
SC asks CBI to also probe bank officials who are hand in-glove with fraudsters to dupe citizens.

SC asks CBI to also probe bank officials who are hand in-glove with fraudste...

 India
4
Raut Urges Congress Unity Against BJP in Mumbai Civic Polls

Raut Urges Congress Unity Against BJP in Mumbai Civic Polls

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025