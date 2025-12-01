India Mandates SIM-Binding for Messaging Apps to Tackle Cybercrime

In a bold move to enhance national security, the Indian Department of Telecommunications has mandated persistent SIM-binding for messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Signal. This measure is aimed at creating a verified identity layer that enhances accountability and curtails platform misuse, as lauded by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

COAI, representing major telecom giants like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, emphasized the directive's significance in closing gaps that enabled anonymity and cyber fraud. Authorities highlighted this security effort as crucial for tackling the cybercriminal exploitation of disconnected app sessions, which cost India Rs 22,800 crore in fraud losses in 2024 alone.

The initiative compels compliance from all communication service providers within 120 days, positioning India at the forefront of digital security by binding app functionalities to active SIM cards—thereby thwarting spam, fraud, and anonymous misuse while urging further financial sector integration through verified channels.

