Left Menu

India Mandates SIM-Binding for Messaging Apps to Tackle Cybercrime

COAI endorses India's new telecom directive mandating continuous SIM-binding for messaging apps like WhatsApp to enhance national security and combat cyber fraud. The initiative aims to establish accountability, minimize misuse, and align with regulatory frameworks, marking a pioneering step in securing digital communications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-12-2025 22:10 IST | Created: 01-12-2025 22:10 IST
India Mandates SIM-Binding for Messaging Apps to Tackle Cybercrime
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a bold move to enhance national security, the Indian Department of Telecommunications has mandated persistent SIM-binding for messaging apps such as WhatsApp and Signal. This measure is aimed at creating a verified identity layer that enhances accountability and curtails platform misuse, as lauded by the Cellular Operators Association of India (COAI).

COAI, representing major telecom giants like Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, emphasized the directive's significance in closing gaps that enabled anonymity and cyber fraud. Authorities highlighted this security effort as crucial for tackling the cybercriminal exploitation of disconnected app sessions, which cost India Rs 22,800 crore in fraud losses in 2024 alone.

The initiative compels compliance from all communication service providers within 120 days, positioning India at the forefront of digital security by binding app functionalities to active SIM cards—thereby thwarting spam, fraud, and anonymous misuse while urging further financial sector integration through verified channels.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla summons meeting of floor leaders to break ongoing deadlock in House over SIR.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla summons meeting of floor leaders to break ongoing...

 India
2
NABL Accreditation Strengthens Lords Mark Microbiotech’s National Push in Advanced Preventive Healthcare

NABL Accreditation Strengthens Lords Mark Microbiotech’s National Push in Ad...

 United States
3
When govt is ready to take up a discussion, please do not put any condition: Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju in Rajya Sabha.

When govt is ready to take up a discussion, please do not put any condition:...

 India
4
UPDATE 2-UK house prices rise 0.3% in November, affordability likely to improve, Nationwide says

UPDATE 2-UK house prices rise 0.3% in November, affordability likely to impr...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why most AI healthcare tools never advance beyond pilot stage

Industry 4.0 adoption surges but integration gaps threaten global supply chains

South Africa’s creative economy cannot scale without stronger digital systems

Transforming Urban Futures: A Strategic Blueprint for Healthier, Fairer and Stronger Cities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025