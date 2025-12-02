PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - December 2
The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Headlines
- Head of UK fiscal watchdog quits after Budget leak - Zipcar to exit UK car sharing market
- Starmer urges UK business to boost trade with China despite security threats - Apple replaces head of AI with executive poached from Microsoft
Overview - UK fiscal watchdog chief Richard Hughes resigns after an investigation confirmed the OBR's Budget report was accidentally published early online, triggering market volatility and political backlash.
- Zipcar, the car-sharing giant owned by US rental group Avis Budget, has said it plans to exit the UK market, in the latest hit to the struggling industry. - Sir Keir Starmer has encouraged British businesses to embrace the opportunities of increasing trade with China, ahead of a decision on the contentious plan for a larger Chinese embassy in London.
- Apple replaces AI chief John Giannandrea with Microsoft's Amar Subramanya as it seeks to accelerate generative AI efforts after falling behind rivals like Google and OpenAI. (Compiled by Bengaluru newsroom; Edited by Ronojoy Mazumdar)
