UK house prices rise 0.3% in November, Nationwide data shows
Reuters | London | Updated: 02-12-2025 12:34 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 12:34 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
British house prices rose by a higher than expected 0.3% in November, in the run-up to finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget, according to data from mortgage lender Nationwide on Tuesday.
Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1% monthly increase and a 1.4% annual rise.
Prices were also up by a stronger-than-expected 1.8% in the 12 months to November.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- British
- Rachel Reeves'
Advertisement