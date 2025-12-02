UK house prices rise 0.3% in November, Nationwide data shows

British house prices rose by a higher than expected 0.3% in November, in the run-up to finance minister Rachel Reeves' budget, according to data from mortgage lender Nationwide on Tuesday.

Economists polled by Reuters had forecast a 0.1% monthly increase and a 1.4% annual rise.

Prices were also up by a stronger-than-expected 1.8% in the 12 months to November.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)