BIF slams SIM-binding directions for msg apps; calls for talks, pause on implementation timelines

Broadband India Forum on Tuesday flagged ''serious concerns'' over the government directive mandating a continuous, active SIM for use of messaging apps, and urged the Centre to pause implementation timelines and hold stakeholder consultations on the SIM-binding issue.

Broadband India Forum (BIF) said that, while well-intentioned in its stated goal of curbing cyber-fraud originating from abroad, the directions raise significant questions of jurisdiction, consumer impact, and risk, creating obligations that extend far beyond the mandate of the Telecom Act or the purpose of the Telecom Cyber Security Rules.

BIF represents major technology firms like Meta, Google, and others, and its latest stance marks another standoff with the telcos' body COAI, which believes the government's latest directive would bolster national security and safeguard citizens.

COAI on Monday pledged telecom operators' commitment to supporting the seamless implementation of the directive.

''BIF expresses serious concern over the directions for SIM binding issued by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) on 28 November 2025, mandating that app-based communication services remain continuously linked to the specific SIM card installed in the user's device and forcing periodic six-hour logouts for web/desktop versions,'' BIF said in its statement.

BIF termed it ''disappointing'' that directions of such far-reaching operational impact have been issued with such short implementation timelines, ''without any form of public consultation or user-impact assessment''.

''... It becomes imperative that DoT pause the current implementation timelines, open a formal stakeholder consultation, constitute a technical working group of OS providers, Telecommunication Identifier User Entities, licensees, and security experts, and ultimately adopt a risk-based and proportionate framework consistent with constitutional standards of necessity and least intrusive means,'' the statement said.

TV Ramachandran, President, BIF, said: ''BIF stands ready to work constructively with the government to strengthen India's telecom cybersecurity architecture. However, the apprehension during earlier consultations that digital and OTT services may inadvertently be brought under telecom-style obligations now stands visibly manifest in the present directions''.

''This makes it all the more essential that any measure of this magnitude must be backed by legislative sanction, and respect jurisdictional boundaries and undergo transparent, consultative scrutiny so it causes minimal disruption for millions of genuine users and businesses,'' he said.

The government has issued directions that would ensure app-based communication services, such as WhatsApp, Signal, Telegram, and others, remain continuously linked to users' SIM cards -- a move that would make it impossible to access these apps without an active SIM associated with a registered mobile number.

BIF said its concerns raised during the public consultations on the Draft Telecom Cyber Security Amendments have ''materialised''. Its apprehension pertained to the creation of the Telecommunication Identifier User Entity (TIUE) category being misused to issue directions to OTT platforms and digital services, ''entities squarely governed under the IT Act and administered by MeitY''.

''The Telecommunications Act does not authorise the regulation of OTT communication platforms, nor does it provide the legislative basis to impose telecom-style operational mandates upon them,'' the industry body said, adding that under the guise of the Telecom Cyber Security Amendment Rules and without any public consultation, the present SIM-binding directions extend precisely such obligations on a ''select set of applications''.

''The directions go beyond the statutory remit, blur settled jurisdictional boundaries between the Telecom Act and the IT Act,'' BIF said, dubbing it a ''problematic instance of regulatory overreach by the executive without legislative sanction and, unfortunately, any stakeholder engagement''.

The forum said, in the current form, the SIM-binding and forced periodic logout requirements could impose material inconvenience and service disruption on ordinary users, while offering limited incremental benefit against sophisticated fraud networks.

''Ordinary use cases, such as travellers and NRIs who rely on Wi-Fi to use their Indian numbers abroad, professionals who depend on uninterrupted web-client access during an 8–10 hour workday, families and multi-SIM users who routinely separate their primary SIM from their messaging number, and elderly or low-literacy users, who struggle with repeated re-authentication- stand to be disproportionately affected,'' BIF said.

It lamented that the selective applicability of these directions creates clear avenues for regulatory arbitrage.

''By covering some services and excluding others that operate in an identical manner, the approach could have the effect of bad actors simply migrating to platforms not subject to these obligations,'' according to BIF.

It also results in unequal treatment of similarly situated services, contrary to well-established equality principles, and could also lead to market distortions, the forum contended.

The effectiveness of SIM-binding measures alone to address cyber-fraud is ''questionable'', particularly when the dominant vectors of cyber-fraud, such as the procurement of Indian SIM cards through mule networks, remote access of devices located within India, and well-documented domestic fraud clusters like Jamtara, are only marginally impacted, if at all, by such conditions.

''At the same time, the proposed obligations raise serious questions of technical feasibility, given OS-level restrictions (particularly within iOS), dual-SIM and eSIM complexities, and the significant architectural redesign that TIUEs would be compelled to undertake,'' BIF said, adding that a narrow SIM-binding requirement risks diverting attention from more impactful measures, such as strong SIM-KYC enforcement.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)