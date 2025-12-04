REUTERS NEXT-NBC executive voices support for late-night shows amid Trump attacks

The NBC broadcast network will continue to support its late-night comedy shows that have come under attack from U.S. President Donald Trump, NBCUniversal Studios Chairman Pearlena Igbokwe said at the Reuters NEXT conference on Thursday. Trump has called for Seth Meyers to be fired from "Late Night with Seth Meyers" and has criticized "The Tonight Show" host Jimmy Fallon.

NBC, a unit of Comcast, pioneered the late-night format and has been making late-night comedy shows for 75 years through multiple presidential administrations. "The reason why it's been successful is because it's an equal opportunity commentator," Igbokwe said. "I think that for us going forward to remain successful, we have to continue to do exactly that."

She also said that "in some ways, late night has never been more relevant," adding "we're going to continue to do what we've been doing really successfully." View the live broadcast of the World Stage here and read full coverage here.

