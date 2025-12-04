Left Menu

Russia blocks Snapchat, RIA reports

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 04-12-2025 22:03 IST | Created: 04-12-2025 22:03 IST
Russia blocks Snapchat, RIA reports
  Russia
  • Russia

Russia has blocked access to Snapchat, state-run news agency RIA reported on Thursday, citing the country's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor. Authorities said one reason for the ban was that Snapchat had allegedly been used "to organise and carry out terrorist acts within the country, and to recruit perpetrators".

Earlier on Thursday, Russia blocked Apple's video-calling app FaceTime as part of an accelerating clampdown on foreign tech platforms that authorities allege are being used for criminal activity. The move follows restrictions against Google's YouTube, Meta's WhatsApp and the Telegram messaging service.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

