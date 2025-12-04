Russia blocks Snapchat, RIA reports
Russia has blocked access to Snapchat, state-run news agency RIA reported on Thursday, citing the country's communications regulator, Roskomnadzor. Authorities said one reason for the ban was that Snapchat had allegedly been used "to organise and carry out terrorist acts within the country, and to recruit perpetrators".
Earlier on Thursday, Russia blocked Apple's video-calling app FaceTime as part of an accelerating clampdown on foreign tech platforms that authorities allege are being used for criminal activity. The move follows restrictions against Google's YouTube, Meta's WhatsApp and the Telegram messaging service.
