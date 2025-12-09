Intel Commits to Boosting India's Semiconductor Ecosystem

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan declared the company's dedication to bolstering India's Semiconductor Mission after a significant meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This mission aspires to cultivate an advanced electronic component ecosystem within the country.

Following discussions in New Delhi, Tan praised the comprehensive semiconductor design and manufacturing strategy put forth by the Indian government. Intel, a long-standing presence in India with extensive R&D operations, has yet to commence chipset production locally but plans to collaborate with Tata Group to expedite domestic manufacturing.

The first major project involving Intel in India is the 3D Glass Solutions' packaging venture by Heterogeneous Integration Packaging Solutions Pvt Ltd, with support from other US tech giants. This initiative, involving an investment of Rs 1,943 crore, aims for an impressive yearly output of 5 crore units. Its groundbreaking ceremony was anticipated during Tan's India visit.

