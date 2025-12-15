Meritto Introduces Integrated Mio AI Voice Agents for Education

Bengaluru, Karnataka, India – Business Wire India As part of its deeply integrated inquiry-to-enrollment management ecosystem, Meritto today introduced Mio AI Voice, an autonomous calling agent designed to solve one of education's most chronic operational challenges: the calling desk. The launch took center stage at the Namma AI Edition of #EvolveByMeritto, where leaders from higher education, K12, coaching, and EdTech gathered to explore what's upcoming and what's next in student enrollments.

For years, institutions have faced the same cycle: low connect rates, overworked counselors, silent follow-ups, and high-intent inbound inquiries slipping away because teams cannot respond fast enough. With marketing spends rising and attention spans shrinking, the result is inefficiency on one end and revenue leakage on the other. Mio AI Voice is purpose-built to close this gap, functioning as a never-tired, context-aware calling teammate that works round the clock to qualify leads, revive dormant interest, and guide students toward the next enrollment milestone.

Built natively inside Meritto's entire suite of products including Enrollment Cloud and Education CRM, Mio AI Voice differentiates itself at various levels. It reads student history in real time, adapts its questions based on program context, understands sentiment and interruption cues, and maintains institutional tone across languages. Every conversation ends with structured actions; updating Meritto's Education CRM stages, scheduling follow-ups, and ensuring no student drops off due to delay or oversight. With AI now a core driver of student expectations, Mio AI Voice fills a structural gap between rising inquiry volumes and limited counselor and sales bandwidth.

The rollout of Mio AI Voice complements Meritto's broader suite of agents, including the Mio AI Guide, designed to assist student queries across the admissions journey, whether on an institution's website, during application form completion, or at key admission touchpoints.

Speaking on the occasion, Naveen Goyal, Founder & CEO, Meritto, said: "AI is no longer an edge technology in education, it is becoming the foundation on which student experience, engagement, and institutional competitiveness will be built. The question is not whether AI will influence student decisions; it already does. The real question is whether institutions have the infrastructure to participate in that future." Suraj Sapra, Co-Founder & Chief Strategy Officer, emphasized why voice autonomy is the next frontier for enrollment. "There's an AI Agent that calls, and then there's an AI Agent that calls with context," he said. "Mio AI Voice is built on top of the institution's CRM data, knowledge systems, and brand rules. It knows the student's journey, understands intent, and ensures every conversation progresses toward the right outcome." The Namma AI Edition reaffirmed Bengaluru's role as the country's innovation nerve center, bringing together leaders who are transitioning from automation to autonomy across their enrollment operations. With the broader Mio AI suite, Meritto is building a distributed digital workforce for education, designed to strengthen institutional outcomes without increasing operational load. So as education moves into a cycle defined by AI-native students, rising expectations, and new data obligations, Meritto's introduction of Mio AI, its purpose-built agentic AI represents a timely and transformative advancement. Institutions now have the ability to scale outreach, safeguard compliance, and accelerate inquiry-to-enrollment journeys by adding more intelligence.

About Meritto Meritto, the Operating System for Student Enrollments is the flagship product of NoPaperForms. It's a unified, AI-powered, modular and automated platform purpose built for educational organizations enabling them to attract, engage, and enroll students. It is built with modular architecture that allows institutions to adopt the platform based on their specific requirements, operational scale, and digital maturity. Today it serves more than 1000 educational institutions across India, South East Asia, and the UAE.

NoPaperForms, founded in 2017 to simplify the student enrollment process, has since grown into India's largest AI-powered Vertical SaaS and Embedded Payments platform, empowering educational organizations worldwide with a comprehensive suite of products including Meritto, Collexo, Mio AI, and UniApply.

A full house at the Namma AI Edition of #EvolveByMeritto in Bengaluru, as Meritto unveiled Mio AI Voice

