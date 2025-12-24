Left Menu

Lip-Bu Tan's Strategic Maneuver with Trump Secures Intel’s Momentum

In a pivotal 40-minute meeting, Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan reshaped the company's trajectory by securing a $5.7 billion investment in exchange for a significant U.S. government stake. Despite questions about his technical abilities, Tan's dealmaking prowess helped Intel gain leverage, boost its shares, and forge a partnership with Nvidia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-12-2025 16:39 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 16:39 IST
Lip-Bu Tan's Strategic Maneuver with Trump Secures Intel’s Momentum
Tan

Intel CEO Lip-Bu Tan navigated a high-stakes meeting with former U.S. President Donald Trump to garner a $5.7 billion investment in exchange for government equity, securing Intel's strategic future. The deal followed a public denunciation by Trump concerning Tan's alleged conflicts due to his Chinese business ties.

Sources revealed that Tan drew on allies, including top business figures from Nvidia and Microsoft, to strengthen his position before meeting the president. The meeting resulted in Intel's boosted stock value and laid the groundwork for substantial manufacturing investments in the U.S., aligning with government reshoring goals.

While some question Tan's technical qualifications to challenge major competitors like TSMC, his skills in negotiation and strategy have significantly enhanced Intel's market positioning. The company hopes to capitalize on the momentum generated by this government-backed agreement, despite manufacturing challenges and reduced workforce hurdles.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

Winter aid delivery continues in Gaza

 Global
2
Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

Somalia: Funding cuts impact assistance to millions affected by drought

 Global
3
UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

UN warns Sudan war entering deadlier phase as fighting spreads in Kordofan

 Global
4
Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

Borders Ablaze: Thailand and Cambodia's Struggle for Ceasefire

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI’s greatest risk is obedience, not autonomy, researchers warn

AI reshapes India’s cybercrime landscape, raising urgent legal, ethical, and forensic challenges

Urban AI surveillance fuels privacy fears and behavioral control

How generative AI is redefining teaching, learning, and academic authority

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025