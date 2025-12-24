TRIDENT: Shivik Labs' Breakthrough in AI Reasoning Framework

Noida, INDIA — In a landmark announcement, Shivik Labs has introduced TRIDENT, an innovative framework poised to elevate the state-of-the-art in artificial intelligence reasoning. The groundbreaking approach promises to transcend the conventional reliance on data scale alone, marking a substantial shift in how AI models evolve.

At the core of TRIDENT is a pioneering methodology that enables large language models to achieve notable improvements in reasoning and problem-solving autonomously, eliminating conventional dependencies such as human-annotated data. This leap is evidenced by a staggering 14.14% performance increase on the GPQA benchmark.

Shivik Labs, a beacon of AI research, is heralding a new era of smart algorithmic development, underscoring the importance of intelligent reasoning frameworks. By championing this cause, they invite global collaboration and aim to redefine industry standards in AI intelligence.

