Left Menu

The Surge of Wearable Health Tech: Environmental Impact by 2050

Wearable healthcare technology, such as blood pressure monitors and glucose sensors, is expected to see a massive growth by 2050. However, this increase poses significant environmental challenges, including carbon emissions and e-waste. Researchers suggest more sustainable materials and designs as potential solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 02-01-2026 15:15 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 15:15 IST
The Surge of Wearable Health Tech: Environmental Impact by 2050
  • Country:
  • India

A recent analysis forecasts a 42-fold increase in the global consumption of wearable healthcare technology by 2050, reaching nearly two billion units annually. Such a surge could lead to emissions of 3.4 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, presenting notable environmental concerns.

By mid-century, China and India are expected to be the top emitters of greenhouse gases from these electronics, as per a study published in Nature. The analysis also considers the devices' ecotoxicity and e-waste challenges. Notably, each device lifecycle will emit six kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Researchers from Cornell and Chicago universities highlight the limited impact of recyclable plastics but point to metal conductor substitution and circuit design improvements as effective strategies for reducing environmental harm while maintaining efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rising Tensions: US-Iran Face-Off Amid Escalating Protests

Rising Tensions: US-Iran Face-Off Amid Escalating Protests

 United Arab Emirates
2
Maduro's Olive Branch: A Renewed Call for U.S.-Venezuelan Dialogue

Maduro's Olive Branch: A Renewed Call for U.S.-Venezuelan Dialogue

 Global
3
Ireland's Strategic Debt Issuance: A Q1 Overview

Ireland's Strategic Debt Issuance: A Q1 Overview

 United Kingdom
4
Freedom Under Fire: Growing Intimidation of Critics in Indonesia

Freedom Under Fire: Growing Intimidation of Critics in Indonesia

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-driven logistics helps e-commerce firms balance speed, resilience and sustainability

Smart farming no longer optional for sustainable agriculture

Emotional AI lacks proper oversight as systems move into care and support roles

Why AI must embrace uncertainty to stay aligned with humans

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026