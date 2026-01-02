The Surge of Wearable Health Tech: Environmental Impact by 2050

A recent analysis forecasts a 42-fold increase in the global consumption of wearable healthcare technology by 2050, reaching nearly two billion units annually. Such a surge could lead to emissions of 3.4 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide equivalent, presenting notable environmental concerns.

By mid-century, China and India are expected to be the top emitters of greenhouse gases from these electronics, as per a study published in Nature. The analysis also considers the devices' ecotoxicity and e-waste challenges. Notably, each device lifecycle will emit six kilograms of carbon dioxide equivalent.

Researchers from Cornell and Chicago universities highlight the limited impact of recyclable plastics but point to metal conductor substitution and circuit design improvements as effective strategies for reducing environmental harm while maintaining efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)