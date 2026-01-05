Left Menu

South Korea and China to Boost AI Collaboration, Says President Lee

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation with China in the field of artificial intelligence. Besides AI, Lee highlighted potential opportunities in consumer goods and cultural content, aiming for breakthroughs in bilateral relations. He made these remarks at a business forum during his visit to China.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Seoul | Updated: 05-01-2026 09:50 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 09:50 IST
South Korea and China to Boost AI Collaboration, Says President Lee
Lee Jae Myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for greater economic cooperation between South Korea and China, particularly in artificial intelligence, according to Yonhap News Agency. The president stressed the importance of AI as a key area for partnership between the two nations.

Lee also pointed to the potential for collaboration in consumer goods, with an emphasis on household items, beauty products, food, and cultural content, including movies, music, and sports. He sees these areas as ripe for new breakthroughs in bilateral cooperation.

The South Korean president made these comments during a state visit to China while addressing a business forum, highlighting his administration's commitment to enhancing ties with Beijing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Crackdown on Power Theft: Sambhal's Efforts to Combat Electricity Fraud

Crackdown on Power Theft: Sambhal's Efforts to Combat Electricity Fraud

 India
2
Geopolitical Ripples Shake Oil Market Amid Venezuelan Crisis

Geopolitical Ripples Shake Oil Market Amid Venezuelan Crisis

 Global
3
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra Pratap, the first of two pollution control vessels, in Goa.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh commissions Indian Coast Guard ship Samudra P...

 India
4
Remembering Babuji: Legacy of Kalyan Singh in Uttar Pradesh

Remembering Babuji: Legacy of Kalyan Singh in Uttar Pradesh

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Agroforestry as a Nature-Based Solution for Climate Resilience and Food Security

Measuring Jobs Beyond Employment: How Task-Based Data Reveals the Future of Work

Cash-Based Support for Sexual and Reproductive Health When Crises Disrupt Health Systems

The Cost of Healthy Eating in India and Why Millions Still Cannot Afford Nutritious Diets

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026