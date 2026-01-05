South Korea and China to Boost AI Collaboration, Says President Lee
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung emphasized the importance of expanding economic cooperation with China in the field of artificial intelligence. Besides AI, Lee highlighted potential opportunities in consumer goods and cultural content, aiming for breakthroughs in bilateral relations. He made these remarks at a business forum during his visit to China.
South Korean President Lee Jae Myung called for greater economic cooperation between South Korea and China, particularly in artificial intelligence, according to Yonhap News Agency. The president stressed the importance of AI as a key area for partnership between the two nations.
Lee also pointed to the potential for collaboration in consumer goods, with an emphasis on household items, beauty products, food, and cultural content, including movies, music, and sports. He sees these areas as ripe for new breakthroughs in bilateral cooperation.
The South Korean president made these comments during a state visit to China while addressing a business forum, highlighting his administration's commitment to enhancing ties with Beijing.
(With inputs from agencies.)
