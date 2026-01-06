Innodisk and Qualcomm Unveil Revolutionary AI on Dragonwing Computing Series

Innodisk, a frontrunner in global AI solutions, has launched its groundbreaking AI on Dragonwing computing series. Developed in collaboration with Qualcomm Technologies, the flagship EXMP-Q911 COM-HPC Mini module offers an impressive AI performance of up to 100 TOPS, along with energy efficiency and long-term operational reliability.

The new AI on ARM series signifies a major advancement in Innodisk and Qualcomm's partnership. The Qualcomm Dragonwing™ SoCs, featuring efficient architecture, excel in AI inference while adhering to strict thermal and power guidelines. This initiative enhances the capability for industrial edge AI applications, thanks to Innodisk's driver porting and peripheral integration expertise.

Innodisk aims to streamline edge AI deployment through its software solutions, including the open-source IQ Studio on GitHub and the iCAP management platform. The EXMP-Q911 module enables seamless system integration for OEMs, supported by Innodisk's pre-validated peripherals, catering to diverse industrial applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)