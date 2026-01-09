WhatsApp's New Regulatory Challenge: Navigating the DSA Rules

Meta Platform's WhatsApp faces potential classification under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) due to its significant user base. Meeting the user threshold outlined in the DSA, WhatsApp may soon encounter rigorous regulations aimed at addressing illegal and harmful online content.

During the first half of 2025, WhatsApp Channels recorded an average of 51.7 million active users monthly in the European Union, surpassing the 45-million-user threshold that triggers compliance with DSA rules. These rules require large platforms to implement stronger measures against illegal and harmful content. Other platforms under similar scrutiny include Meta's Facebook and Instagram, Google's YouTube, TikTok, Temu, and Microsoft's LinkedIn.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier emphasized that distinguishing private messaging from open channels acting like social platforms remains crucial in this regulatory process. He confirmed ongoing investigations and suggested the potential for future designation of WhatsApp Channels under the DSA. WhatsApp has yet to comment on this development, while companies failing to comply with the DSA risk fines of up to 6% of their global annual revenue.