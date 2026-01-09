Left Menu

WhatsApp's New Regulatory Challenge: Navigating the DSA Rules

WhatsApp may soon face stringent online content regulations due to exceeding the user threshold under the Digital Services Act (DSA) in the EU. With over 51.7 million active users, it joins the ranks of vast platforms like Facebook and YouTube, required to manage illegal and harmful content better.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Meta Platform's WhatsApp faces potential classification under the European Union's Digital Services Act (DSA) due to its significant user base. Meeting the user threshold outlined in the DSA, WhatsApp may soon encounter rigorous regulations aimed at addressing illegal and harmful online content.

During the first half of 2025, WhatsApp Channels recorded an average of 51.7 million active users monthly in the European Union, surpassing the 45-million-user threshold that triggers compliance with DSA rules. These rules require large platforms to implement stronger measures against illegal and harmful content. Other platforms under similar scrutiny include Meta's Facebook and Instagram, Google's YouTube, TikTok, Temu, and Microsoft's LinkedIn.

European Commission spokesperson Thomas Regnier emphasized that distinguishing private messaging from open channels acting like social platforms remains crucial in this regulatory process. He confirmed ongoing investigations and suggested the potential for future designation of WhatsApp Channels under the DSA. WhatsApp has yet to comment on this development, while companies failing to comply with the DSA risk fines of up to 6% of their global annual revenue.

