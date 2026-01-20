Catalyx Go: Revolutionizing Workplace Learning with AI-Driven Simulations

Enparadigm offers innovative solutions with the launch of Catalyx Go, a self-serve platform designed for workplace learning. Leveraging Conversation AI, it empowers professionals to rehearse challenging real-world scenarios in a risk-free environment.

This platform addresses the increasing need for dynamic learning approaches as professionals face complex decisions that traditional methods cannot prepare them for. Through Catalyx Go, users can practice situations such as client negotiations and conflict resolution with personalized feedback, fostering improved job performance.

The company, recognized for its simulation-led learning systems, has expanded its practice-led approach, providing greater access to tailored, role-based simulations for individuals and smaller teams. This marks a significant step in Enparadigm's mission to enhance talent development and readiness globally.

