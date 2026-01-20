Left Menu

Catalyx Go: Revolutionizing Workplace Learning with AI-Driven Simulations

Enparadigm has launched Catalyx Go, a self-serve learning platform that enables professionals to simulate real-world work scenarios. This AI-driven solution helps professionals prepare for complex work situations by providing short simulations and personalized feedback, enhancing job readiness and confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 20-01-2026 17:22 IST | Created: 20-01-2026 17:22 IST
Enparadigm offers innovative solutions with the launch of Catalyx Go, a self-serve platform designed for workplace learning. Leveraging Conversation AI, it empowers professionals to rehearse challenging real-world scenarios in a risk-free environment.

This platform addresses the increasing need for dynamic learning approaches as professionals face complex decisions that traditional methods cannot prepare them for. Through Catalyx Go, users can practice situations such as client negotiations and conflict resolution with personalized feedback, fostering improved job performance.

The company, recognized for its simulation-led learning systems, has expanded its practice-led approach, providing greater access to tailored, role-based simulations for individuals and smaller teams. This marks a significant step in Enparadigm's mission to enhance talent development and readiness globally.

