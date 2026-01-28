Switzerland to Host Global AI Summit 2027 Following India's 2026 Edition
Switzerland has announced its intention to host the global AI summit in Geneva in 2027. This follows the upcoming summit in India in 2026. The Swiss government has completed preparations and secured funding, highlighting the ongoing international dialogue on AI's societal impacts.
In a significant development ahead of India's 2026 global AI summit, Switzerland has announced its plan to host the next edition in Geneva in 2027.
The Swiss Federal Council discussed this intention during its recent session, with a decision set to be finalized at the New Delhi summit. Reflecting strong international collaboration, preparations are already in place, with funding secured through existing budgets and third-party contributions.
The AI summits, held since 2023, serve as critical forums for discussing the multifaceted effects of AI across sectors such as medicine, climate, and agriculture.
