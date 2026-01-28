Switzerland to Host Global AI Summit 2027 Following India's 2026 Edition

In a significant development ahead of India's 2026 global AI summit, Switzerland has announced its plan to host the next edition in Geneva in 2027.

The Swiss Federal Council discussed this intention during its recent session, with a decision set to be finalized at the New Delhi summit. Reflecting strong international collaboration, preparations are already in place, with funding secured through existing budgets and third-party contributions.

The AI summits, held since 2023, serve as critical forums for discussing the multifaceted effects of AI across sectors such as medicine, climate, and agriculture.

