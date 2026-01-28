Left Menu

Switzerland to Host Global AI Summit 2027 Following India's 2026 Edition

Switzerland has announced its intention to host the global AI summit in Geneva in 2027. This follows the upcoming summit in India in 2026. The Swiss government has completed preparations and secured funding, highlighting the ongoing international dialogue on AI's societal impacts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-01-2026 15:42 IST | Created: 28-01-2026 15:42 IST
Switzerland to Host Global AI Summit 2027 Following India's 2026 Edition
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development ahead of India's 2026 global AI summit, Switzerland has announced its plan to host the next edition in Geneva in 2027.

The Swiss Federal Council discussed this intention during its recent session, with a decision set to be finalized at the New Delhi summit. Reflecting strong international collaboration, preparations are already in place, with funding secured through existing budgets and third-party contributions.

The AI summits, held since 2023, serve as critical forums for discussing the multifaceted effects of AI across sectors such as medicine, climate, and agriculture.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

Supreme Court to Rehear Air India Crash Investigation

 India
2
Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

Hungarian LGBTQ+ Rights Rally Sparks Legal Battle Against Budapest's Mayor

 Global
3
UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

UNICEF Scales Up Gaza Learning Drive to Reach 336,000 Children

 Global
4
Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy more resilient: Former RBI Governor Raghuram Rajan to PTI.

Budget 2026-27 needs to focus on longer-term vision to make Indian economy m...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Big tech and AI drive subtle shift toward digital authoritarianism

Why AI hasn't yet delivered for urban transport

Banking audits get faster and sharper with artificial intelligence

AI-driven methods accelerate detection of pesticides in food systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026