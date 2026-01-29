Left Menu

Waymo Self-Driving Saga: Child Struck Near School Sparks Investigation

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has launched an investigation following an incident where a Waymo autonomous vehicle struck a child in Santa Monica. The child emerged from behind a parked SUV and was hit during school drop-off. NHTSA will evaluate Waymo's vehicle behavior and post-impact response.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has announced an investigation after a Waymo self-driving vehicle hit a child near an elementary school in Santa Monica, California. The incident, which resulted in minor injuries, occurred as the child ran across the street during school drop-off hours.

Waymo stated that the child suddenly emerged from behind a tall SUV, directly into the vehicle's path. The autonomous vehicle detected the child immediately, applying hard brakes and reducing its speed from approximately 17 mph to under 6 mph before impact. NHTSA aims to review the autonomous vehicle's caution levels near schools.

Furthermore, the investigation will explore the vehicle's adherence to speed limits in school zones and Waymo's response after the collision. Meanwhile, a separate National Transportation Safety Board investigation is reviewing Waymo's instances of illegally passing stopped school buses in Austin, Texas, emphasizing the need for improved safety measures.

