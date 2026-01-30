Apple to prioritize premium iPhone launches in 2026, Nikkei Asia reports

Apple is ‌prioritizing production and shipment of ⁠its three highest-end iPhone models for 2026 ​while delaying the ‍rollout of its standard model due ⁠to ‌a ⁠marketing strategy shift and ‍supply-chain constraints, Nikkei ​Asia reported on Friday, citing ⁠four people with ⁠knowledge of the matter.

Reuters could ⁠not immediately verify the ⁠report.

