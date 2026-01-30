Apple to prioritize premium iPhone launches in 2026, Nikkei Asia reports
Reuters | Updated: 30-01-2026 11:52 IST | Created: 30-01-2026 11:52 IST
Apple is prioritizing production and shipment of its three highest-end iPhone models for 2026 while delaying the rollout of its standard model due to a marketing strategy shift and supply-chain constraints, Nikkei Asia reported on Friday, citing four people with knowledge of the matter.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.
