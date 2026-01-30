ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2026 set to host its Largest Edition with 870+ Exhibitors from 20 countrie

New Delhi, January 30, 2026: ACMA Automechanika New Delhi 2026, India's largest ever sourcing expo for aftermarket and auto components, will take place from 5–7 February 2026 at Yashobhoomi (IICC), Dwarka, marking its largest edition to date with over 870+ exhibitors from 20 countries. The expanded edition comes against the backdrop of strong industry momentum. India's automotive components industry recorded 8% export growth in the past year, while the domestic aftermarket grew 6% in FY2025, driven by an ageing vehicle base, increasing formalisation of service networks, and growing adoption of digital and direct-to-consumer channels. The scale of the 2026 edition reflects rising global interest in India as both a sourcing hub and a high-growth aftermarket market. Spanning 51,000+ gross square metres, the exhibition will bring together 3,000+ brands, including 285 first-time exhibitors. The show will cover the full aftermarket spectrum, including automotive components, electronics and systems, repair and maintenance, diagnostics, body and paint, accessories and car care, along with emerging mobility and service technologies. International participation will include exhibitors and country pavilions from China, Germany, Iran, Hong Kong, Sri Lanka and Taiwan, reflecting growing interest in India as both a sourcing base and a consumption market for aftermarket products. International exhibitors include GMB, AutoTuner (FR Team International), Horse Powertrain Solutions, Teknorot Otomotiv, Cinbar Otomotiv, Horpol, and the Nagano Industrial and Commercial Encouragement Organization, among others. A dedicated Workshop Pavilion will focus on diagnostics, service equipment and next-generation aftermarket technologies. You can meet these leading auto component suppliers by registering your visit directly: https://qr.messefrankfurt.com/P2c9c Mr Raj Manek, Executive Director and Board Member, Messe Frankfurt Asia Holdings Ltd, stated: ''I am very delighted by the fact that the show has received a very rich domestic and international participation and also the show has reflected the upward growth of India's auto component sector. ACMA Automechanika New Delhi, which is a part of our global brand, has impressively posted a huge increase in new participants and is presenting a huge lineup of aftermarket solutions. All this is coming at a time when industry and government are simultaneously spearheading efforts to make India an auto powerhouse. We are confident of delivering a yet another amazing edition of the show.'' Leading Indian manufacturers participating in the exhibition include Ample Auto Tech, Banco Products (India), Elofic Industries, JK Fenner India, Mann+Hummel Filter, Minda Corporation (Spark Minda), NRB Bearings, Schaeffler India, SKF India, Vinni Chemicals and ZF India, among others. ''For ACMA, the event is not only about showcasing products, but about presenting India as a reliable partner for quality-driven, technology-led aftermarket solutions,'' said Mr Vinnie Mehta, Director General, Automotive Component Manufacturers Association (ACMA). ''With higher localisation, improving export capability and participation across MSMEs, Tier-1 suppliers and global brands, the aftermarket is steadily moving towards higher value and innovation.'' The exhibition will also host a structured knowledge programmes on 6th and 7th February 2026 across following themes: • Innovation, Technology Adoption, and Industry Transformation: Engineering the Future: Advanced Technologies Enabling Growth, Reliability and Innovation for Indian Aftermarket 2.0 • Regulatory compliance, quality standards and anti-counterfeiting in the aftermarket • Engineering the Future: Advanced Technologies Enabling Growth, Reliability and Innovation for Indian Aftermarket 2.0 • Regulatory Compliance & Quality Standards in India's Aftermarket: Anti-counterfeiting, Building Trust and Consumer Rights • Repair, Maintenance and other Workshop Best Practices for Independent Aftermarket • LEADERSHIP DIALOGUES: Call to Action: Advancing Automotive Semiconductor Power Components and the Ecosystem - Enabling Localisation for India's 2W & 3W Electrification Ecosystem ACMA Automechanika New Delhi is jointly organised by Messe Frankfurt Trade Fairs India and the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA), with support from industry bodies including ASPA, AIAWA, AAMPACT, ASA, EGEA and FIGIEFA. Register to visit the expo: https://qr.messefrankfurt.com/P2c9c Event Video link - https://youtu.be/sT2t0BYZZ6Q For More Updates, follow us on: LinkedIn | Facebook | Instagram

