BMW Industries Q3 net profit grows to Rs 18 cr

Special steel maker BMW Industries on Friday reported an over 2 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.61 crore in the December 2025 quarter on account of higher income. It had clocked a net profit of Rs 17.23 crore in the October-December period of the preceding fiscal, the company said in an exchange filing. The company's total income rose over 10 per cent to Rs 163.78 crore from Rs 148.80 crore a year ago. In a separate statement, the company's Chairman Ram Gopal Bansal said, ''Our EBITDA for the quarter was higher at 7.7 per cent year-on-year and 3 per cent sequentially, with a profit after tax 16.3 per cent higher quarter-on-quarter''. He said the company's greenfield downstream steel complex at Bokaro is progressing well and is on track. BMW Industries is engaged in the manufacturing of steel coils, sheets, pipes, and TMT rebars.

