India’s Mental Well-Being Landscape Sees a Shift with the Launch of “NLP Gurukul(™) by Partha Roy

''India's mental well‑being is at a crossroads. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), the country carries one of the world's highest treatment gaps in mental health-between 70% and 92% of people needing care do not receive it. With only about one psychiatrist per 100,000 people and an age‑adjusted suicide rate of 21.1 per 100,000, India faces a crisis that touches workplaces, families, and communities alike. Rising stress among youth and professionals makes the need for innovative, culturally resonant interventions more urgent than ever.'' According to industry observers, India faces a significant gap between the requirement for trained mental well-being professionals and their actual availability. With a vast population and increasing psychological stressors, the existing professional-to-population ratio remains far from adequate. This gap is especially visible in corporates, MSMEs and emerging business ecosystems where performance pressure, uncertainty and rapid change directly impact employee productivity and leadership effectiveness. Corporates and micro, small and medium enterprises are increasingly recognising that mental well-being is not just a personal issue but a strategic business priority. Organisations that actively invest in emotional resilience, clarity of thinking and behavioural alignment report improved engagement, better decision-making and sustained performance. However, many still struggle to find practical frameworks that move beyond awareness into measurable transformation. Addressing this need, NLP Gurukul(™)has been launched as a curated, internationally certified Neuro Linguistic Programming workshop designed to ensure learning, retention and immediate real-world application. The initiative focuses on creating sustainable internal shifts that emerge naturally through awareness and structured practice, rather than temporary motivational interventions. The core theme driving the initiative, led by Partha Roy, is ''Create Sustainable Shift(™)'' The approach emphasises long-term behavioural alignment, clarity of communication and emotional regulation that participants can apply across professional and personal contexts. By integrating globally recognised NLP methodologies with contextual relevance for Indian audiences, the programme aims to develop competent mental well-being practitioners and conscious leaders. To ensure maximum reach and accessibility, the trainings are delivered through a hybrid model that combines in-person sessions with advanced online learning techniques. This format enables participants from different geographies to engage deeply with the curriculum while maintaining flexibility. The hybrid structure also supports consistent follow-up, practice and reinforcement, which are critical for lasting change. A key focus of the initiative is expanding access beyond metropolitan centres. NLP Gurukul(™)plans to actively reach Tier 2 cities, where awareness is growing but professional training opportunities remain limited. By creating a steady pipeline of trained mental well-being professionals across regions, the programme aims to decentralise expertise and make support more locally available. Regular sessions conducted every month further ensure continuity and scalability. This structured frequency allows individuals, corporates and aspiring practitioners to enter the ecosystem at multiple points throughout the year, making participation more inclusive. ''Partha Roy as part of his Create Sustainable Shift endeavour has brought Next Level NLP workshops on Mental Space Psychology originated by Dr. Lucas Derks ..that works on the hypothesis that SPACE IS THE PRIMARY ORGANISING PRINCIPLE OF THE MIND '' . At its core, the initiative is driven by the belief that mental well-being should be reachable and affordable for all. By combining certification, practical tools and sustained learning frameworks, NLP Gurukul(™) positions itself as a step towards bridging India's growing mental well-being gap while empowering individuals to create meaningful, lasting change. For more information on Neuro Linguistic Programming and the programme framework, visit https://iqcbs.com/neuro-linguistic-programming/

