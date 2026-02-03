Tech Titans Drive Market Momentum Amid AI and Data Center Expansion
Investors await corporate results, anticipating impact from AI and data center expansions. Teradyne shares surged due to demand, and Alphabet and Amazon's earnings will offer AI commercialization insights. With significant earnings expected from various tech companies, investors assess returns on substantial capital expenditures against lower consumer confidence.
Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed gains on Tuesday as investors prepared for a wave of corporate earnings reports. Highlighted by Teradyne's significant share surge prompted by high demand for chip-testing equipment, the market anticipates insights from tech giants, including Alphabet and Amazon, later this week.
Palantir Technologies also saw a notable rise due to investor confidence in its military-grade AI tools, amid higher defense spending impacting sales. Core tech firms have demonstrated a concentrated investor interest in the returns from large-scale expenditures, notably on AI-related infrastructures such as data centers.
With a quarter of the S&P 500 reporting earnings this week, expectations are high. Despite potential impacts from ongoing federal government shutdowns delaying major economic data releases, President Trump indicated progress in resolving the issue. Market trends remain centered around AI developments and consumer confidence levels.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Did artificial intelligence really drive layoffs at Amazon, other firms? It can be hard to tell
AI data centers are pushing power grids to the brink
SpaceX seeks FCC nod for solar-powered satellite data centers for AI
Trump cabinet attends black carpet premiere of Amazon‑backed documentary 'Melania'
DoT examining Amazon Kuiper satcom permit request, rejects Tata Group firm Nelco's application: MoS