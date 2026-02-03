Tech Titans Drive Market Momentum Amid AI and Data Center Expansion

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Nasdaq showed gains on Tuesday as investors prepared for a wave of corporate earnings reports. Highlighted by Teradyne's significant share surge prompted by high demand for chip-testing equipment, the market anticipates insights from tech giants, including Alphabet and Amazon, later this week.

Palantir Technologies also saw a notable rise due to investor confidence in its military-grade AI tools, amid higher defense spending impacting sales. Core tech firms have demonstrated a concentrated investor interest in the returns from large-scale expenditures, notably on AI-related infrastructures such as data centers.

With a quarter of the S&P 500 reporting earnings this week, expectations are high. Despite potential impacts from ongoing federal government shutdowns delaying major economic data releases, President Trump indicated progress in resolving the issue. Market trends remain centered around AI developments and consumer confidence levels.

