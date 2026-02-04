Fujiyama Power Systems' Solar Surge: Doubling Profits & Expanding Capacity

Fujiyama Power Systems reported that its net profit surged over two-fold to Rs 67.3 crore in the December 2025 quarter, compared to Rs 30 crore the previous year. This impressive growth is attributed to higher revenues and the strategic move to manufacture solar cells in-house.

The revenue from operations increased to Rs 588.5 crore, up from Rs 338.6 crore in the same period a year ago, as per the company's statement. Pawan Kumar Garg, Chairman and Joint Managing Director, emphasized the benefits of in-house solar cell manufacturing, which enhances supply-chain reliability and reduces dependency on imports.

The company recently commissioned a 1-GW solar cell manufacturing facility at Dadri, Uttar Pradesh, with a Rs 300 crore investment. This facility is part of a broader strategy to expand capacity, enhance integration, and improve efficiency, complementing Fujiyama's existing 1.6-GW solar panel capacity.

(With inputs from agencies.)