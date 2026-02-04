Market Rollercoaster: AI Concerns and Corporate Earnings Jolt Wall Street

In a volatile session on Wednesday, Wall Street showed mixed results as upbeat corporate earnings clashed with lingering concerns over AI's impact on traditional software models. The S&P 500 and Dow futures saw slight gains, propelled by strong performances from Eli Lilly and Super Micro Computer.

Despite these positive movements, significant losses in the software sector reflected unease over AI's rapid advancements potentially disrupting long-standing business structures. Meanwhile, AMD's shares plunged 9.4% following a forecasted dip in quarterly revenue, echoing traders' sentiment shifts regarding AI investments.

Additionally, the aftermath of a partial government shutdown left markets craving key economic data, now redirected towards the immediate release of January's ADP national employment figures. Investors currently balance optimistic earnings against macroeconomic uncertainties and cautious consumer behavior.

(With inputs from agencies.)