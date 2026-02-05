Market Turmoil: China and Hong Kong Stocks Slide Amid Precious Metals Selloff
Stocks in China and Hong Kong dropped significantly, with the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng indices declining following selloffs in precious metals and technology sectors. The market is expected to regain strength after seasonal liquidity tightness. Solar shares fell amid rumors of partnerships with Elon Musk being denied.
China and Hong Kong faced a challenging trading day as stocks plummeted, driven by a significant selloff in precious metals and technology shares. The Shanghai Composite index saw a 1% drop, while the blue-chip CSI300 index also fell by 1% at midday.
The sharp decline in gold and silver led to a severe downturn in precious metals stocks, with the CSI SSH Gold Equity Index tumbling 5.4% and the CSI SWS Non-ferrous Metal Index down 5.6%. Additionally, the UBS SDIC Silver Futures Fund neared the daily loss limit for the fourth consecutive day.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell by 1.3%, largely due to a triggered selloff in the materials sector, down more than 6%. Despite these setbacks, analysts predict a rebound post-holiday, bolstered by policy supports.
