Market Turmoil: China and Hong Kong Stocks Slide Amid Precious Metals Selloff

China and Hong Kong faced a challenging trading day as stocks plummeted, driven by a significant selloff in precious metals and technology shares. The Shanghai Composite index saw a 1% drop, while the blue-chip CSI300 index also fell by 1% at midday.

The sharp decline in gold and silver led to a severe downturn in precious metals stocks, with the CSI SSH Gold Equity Index tumbling 5.4% and the CSI SWS Non-ferrous Metal Index down 5.6%. Additionally, the UBS SDIC Silver Futures Fund neared the daily loss limit for the fourth consecutive day.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell by 1.3%, largely due to a triggered selloff in the materials sector, down more than 6%. Despite these setbacks, analysts predict a rebound post-holiday, bolstered by policy supports.

(With inputs from agencies.)