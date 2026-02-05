Left Menu

Market Turmoil: China and Hong Kong Stocks Slide Amid Precious Metals Selloff

Stocks in China and Hong Kong dropped significantly, with the Shanghai Composite and Hang Seng indices declining following selloffs in precious metals and technology sectors. The market is expected to regain strength after seasonal liquidity tightness. Solar shares fell amid rumors of partnerships with Elon Musk being denied.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2026 10:10 IST | Created: 05-02-2026 10:10 IST
Market Turmoil: China and Hong Kong Stocks Slide Amid Precious Metals Selloff
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

China and Hong Kong faced a challenging trading day as stocks plummeted, driven by a significant selloff in precious metals and technology shares. The Shanghai Composite index saw a 1% drop, while the blue-chip CSI300 index also fell by 1% at midday.

The sharp decline in gold and silver led to a severe downturn in precious metals stocks, with the CSI SSH Gold Equity Index tumbling 5.4% and the CSI SWS Non-ferrous Metal Index down 5.6%. Additionally, the UBS SDIC Silver Futures Fund neared the daily loss limit for the fourth consecutive day.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index fell by 1.3%, largely due to a triggered selloff in the materials sector, down more than 6%. Despite these setbacks, analysts predict a rebound post-holiday, bolstered by policy supports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rises 19.6 pc to Rs 53,982 crore: Regulatory filing.

Bharti Airtel Q3 net profit more than halves to Rs 6,631 crore; revenue rise...

 Global
2
Vice President Vance Joins Olympic Spectacle Amid Political Tensions

Vice President Vance Joins Olympic Spectacle Amid Political Tensions

 Global
3
Mamata Banerjee Defends Pro-People West Bengal Budget Against Centre's Allegations

Mamata Banerjee Defends Pro-People West Bengal Budget Against Centre's Alleg...

 India
4
Tamil Nadu's 'Halwa Campaign': DMK's Sweet Protest Against Budget Neglect

Tamil Nadu's 'Halwa Campaign': DMK's Sweet Protest Against Budget Neglect

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Growth Returns to Uganda, but Rising Debt and Spending Risks Shadow the Recovery

The AI Crossroads: How Artificial Intelligence Could Stall, Slow, or Surge by 2030

As Cancer Survival Improves, Europe Faces a Hard Question: Is Its Care System Fit for Purpose?

Hard Choices in Health: How Limited Budgets Are Forcing Governments to Rethink Care

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026