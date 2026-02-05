India Hosts ICANN85: Steering Internet's Global Dialogue

India is poised to host the landmark ICANN85 meeting in Mumbai, underscoring its commitment to a resilient and inclusive internet. IT Secretary S Krishnan highlighted the importance of effective internet governance and the upcoming gathering's role in advancing technical frameworks.

The ICANN85 event, managed by the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers, will bring together a global audience to discuss emerging policies and secure internet operations. The meeting coincides with the initiation of the next application phase for new top-level domain expansions, crucial for global internet stakeholders.

With a bustling digital economy, India is an ideal location for ICANN's discussions. The event signifies a critical moment to align with global standards and promote multilingual internet usage, reflecting the Indian government's digital inclusivity goals.

