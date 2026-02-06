SpaceX's Starlink Eyes Revolutionary Expansion into Mobile and Space-Tracking Markets

With an imminent SpaceX IPO, the company is investigating new market opportunities for its profitable Starlink business, including a possible Starlink phone and direct-to-device internet service, sources disclosed. SpaceX, the crown jewel of Elon Musk's enterprise, is building on its satellite and rocket production achievements to explore ambitious expansions.

Specifications for the proposed Starlink phone remain unclear, although collaboration with T-Mobile has already begun in delivering internet services directly to mobile phones. This initiative showcases SpaceX's ongoing efforts to revolutionize mobile connectivity by offering alternatives to traditional smartphones.

Moreover, SpaceX's newly announced Stargaze service will utilize Starlink satellite technology to offer space-tracking solutions. This initiative, while beneficial for monitoring satellite traffic, has led to some concerns over excessive governmental dependency on SpaceX for space-tracking technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)