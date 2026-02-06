Left Menu

SpaceX's Starlink Eyes Revolutionary Expansion into Mobile and Space-Tracking Markets

With a looming SpaceX IPO, the company plans to leverage its Starlink business to explore new markets including a potential Starlink phone and space-tracking service. Driven by satellite production and reusable rockets, SpaceX is advancing Elon Musk's vision of data centers orbiting Earth and expanding broadband capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2026 00:25 IST | Created: 06-02-2026 00:25 IST
SpaceX's Starlink Eyes Revolutionary Expansion into Mobile and Space-Tracking Markets
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

With an imminent SpaceX IPO, the company is investigating new market opportunities for its profitable Starlink business, including a possible Starlink phone and direct-to-device internet service, sources disclosed. SpaceX, the crown jewel of Elon Musk's enterprise, is building on its satellite and rocket production achievements to explore ambitious expansions.

Specifications for the proposed Starlink phone remain unclear, although collaboration with T-Mobile has already begun in delivering internet services directly to mobile phones. This initiative showcases SpaceX's ongoing efforts to revolutionize mobile connectivity by offering alternatives to traditional smartphones.

Moreover, SpaceX's newly announced Stargaze service will utilize Starlink satellite technology to offer space-tracking solutions. This initiative, while beneficial for monitoring satellite traffic, has led to some concerns over excessive governmental dependency on SpaceX for space-tracking technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

Expulsion of Former Bank of China Executive Over Discipline Breach

 China
2
Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

Uber Ordered to Pay $8.5M in Landmark Sexual Assault Case

 Global
3
U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

U.S. Military Targets Drug Vessel in Eastern Pacific Strike

 Global
4
Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

Vietnam's Economic Surge: Record Trade with U.S. and China

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Public health needs structure before scaling AI

Global health security depends on equity, surveillance and prevention

Privacy-first AI models bring breakthrough in IoT-based healthcare

Open-source IoT may be the future of precision agriculture: Here's why?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026