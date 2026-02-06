U.S. Drone Firms Target Asia Amid Growing Military Concerns

At the Singapore Airshow, U.S. drone firms sought to capitalize on Asia's concerns over China's increasing military strength. As Silicon Valley invests in military AI and drone technology, companies like Anduril and Shield AI are looking to expand beyond their Pentagon contracts to meet the demands of a tense Pacific region.

Drones, ranging from small quadcopters to unmanned jets, have become central to military strategy discussions among commanders and defense executives. Companies such as Anduril and Shield AI are working to affirm their relevance in the Pacific by supplying cutting-edge drone technologies, following their experiences in Ukraine.

With regional conflicts heightening, these U.S. companies are positioning to supply advanced systems, with Anduril already opening offices in Taiwan and Japan. Demonstrating capabilities in intelligence and reconnaissance, firms aim to reinforce military preparedness amidst rising Sino-American tensions.

