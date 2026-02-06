Left Menu

Hong Kong and Chinese Markets Struggle Amid Global Tech Selloff and Silver Slump

Hong Kong and mainland Chinese markets faced pressure as tech shares and silver futures experienced sharp declines amid a global selloff. The Hang Seng Index fell 1.13%, and China's blue-chip CSI300 dipped slightly. Investors are focused on China's upcoming inflation data which could be impacted by recent gold volatility.

  • China

Hong Kong stocks faced a downturn on Friday as mainland China markets displayed mixed reactions. The unsettling trends in technology shares and plunging silver futures worldwide weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

At midday, while the Shanghai Composite Index managed a slight climb of 0.11%, the blue-chip CSI300 index saw a 0.05% drop. Technology shares in Hong Kong followed their global counterparts downwards, registering a 0.48% decrease amid ongoing concerns about the disruptive potential of advancing artificial intelligence tools.

Investors are turning their focus to China as new inflation data is expected soon. This data release is anticipated to potentially influence consumer inflation rates, given the recent volatility in gold prices. Meanwhile, trading activities are projected to mellow in the upcoming week as the region prepares for the Lunar New Year celebrations.

