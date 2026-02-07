India AI Impact Summit to Bring Artificial Intelligence Closer to Citizens: Abhishek Singh

Artificial Intelligence is no longer a distant or futuristic concept — it is already transforming how Indians learn, work, access services and solve everyday challenges. This central message was highlighted in the latest episode of Digital India – Ask Our Experts, held on February 6, 2026, featuring Shri Abhishek Singh, CEO of the IndiaAI Mission, in an engaging discussion on the upcoming India AI Impact Summit.

The episode underscored how the Summit will serve as a people-centric national platform, moving beyond technical debates to focus on how citizens can harness AI for real benefits across sectors such as education, healthcare, agriculture, governance, startups, employment and public services.

From Global AI Conversations to Local Citizen Impact

Shri Singh explained that the India AI Impact Summit aims to translate global discussions on AI into practical, usable outcomes for people on the ground, particularly in developing economies and the Global South.

“Through the India AI Impact Summit, India is moving the global AI conversation from intent to impact — ensuring that innovation, skills and benefits of AI are accessible to all, especially countries of the Global South,” he said.

The Summit will showcase how AI can become a tool of inclusion, empowerment and efficiency rather than merely automation.

AI as an Everyday Empowerment Tool

During the conversation, Shri Singh highlighted the wide-ranging potential of AI in daily life:

Helping farmers improve crop planning and decision-making

Enabling doctors to make faster and more accurate diagnoses

Supporting teachers through personalised learning tools

Assisting small businesses and startups to scale faster

Helping job seekers discover emerging career pathways

“Artificial Intelligence is not meant to replace people; it is meant to empower them,” Shri Singh noted. “The Summit is about helping citizens understand how AI can improve daily life, create new opportunities and make India future-ready.”

Addressing Myths and Fears Around AI

The episode also tackled common concerns that AI will replace human jobs. Shri Singh clarified that AI is expected to augment human capability rather than eliminate it.

While certain tasks may change, AI will also create new roles, new skills and new opportunities — particularly for India’s youth, professionals, researchers and entrepreneurs.

Citizens were encouraged to focus on:

Continuous learning

Adaptability

AI literacy

Responsible adoption

Rather than fear of disruption.

What Different Groups Can Gain From the Summit

The discussion outlined the benefits of the Summit for diverse stakeholders:

Students can explore future career paths in AI and emerging technologies

Professionals can understand reskilling and upskilling opportunities

Farmers can learn AI-enabled solutions for weather insights and crop planning

Startups can access networks, policy guidance and global collaboration

Researchers and academicians can engage with cutting-edge AI innovation

Policymakers and institutions can co-create responsible AI frameworks

Citizens Called to Participate in India’s AI Journey

Concluding the session, Shri Singh urged citizens to actively participate in the India AI Impact Summit, stressing that India’s AI future will succeed only when people trust, understand and use AI responsibly.

“The Summit is not just about technology — it is about shaping an AI future that works for every Indian,” he said.

The live interaction witnessed strong engagement from viewers across the country, who appreciated the clear and accessible explanations shared during the discussion.

Watch Episode 41 and Follow Digital India Initiatives

The full recording of Episode 41 is available on YouTube:https://www.youtube.com/live/Bvf1CMQNIVA

Digital India – Ask Our Experts continues to enable direct dialogue between citizens and domain experts, encouraging informed participation and responsible use of digital technologies.

The series is streamed live on the Digital India YouTube channel:https://www.youtube.com/@DigitalIndiaofficial

For updates on upcoming episodes and Digital India initiatives, visit:www.digitalindia.gov.in and www.negd.gov.in